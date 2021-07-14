Iraqi President Meets Iranian Intelligence Minister

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih met with Iranian Minister of Intelligence and National Security, Mahmoud Alavi. The meeting took place at al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

Iran's Intelligence Minister, Alavi expressed condolences to President Salih over the fire engulfed the coronavirus isolation ward at the Al-Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah.

Iraqi- Iranian relationships were discussed during the meeting. President Salih and Mr. Alavi spoke about how important it was to enhance and advance the bilateral ties across all the fields, and this should be in the ways that could further serve the two nations' ties and the states of the region as well.

President Salih said that there are deep historical relations between Iraq and Iran. It is therefore necessary to strengthen bilateral cooperation of the two friendly states at every level, he added.

A capable, secure and stable Iraq having full sovereignty and balanced relations with its Arabic and Islamic environment is a factor for stability, peace and agreement in the region as it is a point of cooperation and inclusion, rather than division, for all regional states, Iraqi President Salih said.

Furthermore, he hailed Iran's role in supporting Iraq, particularly in the domain of combating terrorism, and the fight against cells of the groups known as Islamic State(IS).

Mr. Alavi, in turn, underlined the close historical relations that link the both countries and peoples. He stated that Iran's leadership is committed to supporting Iraq's security and its stability, emphasizing Iranian desire to further promote bilateral cooperation to address terrorism and extremism and bring about peace in the region.