Iraqi President Calls for Regional Coordination to Confront Climate Change Challenges

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid announced that the Iraqi government is coordinating with countries in the region to confront climate change and address the country's water crisis.

Speaking at the United Nations Water Conference in New York, Rashid emphasized the urgent need to find sustainable solutions to the water crisis, which significantly threatens food security and causes displacement.

He noted that water shortage also poses significant risks to Iraq's agro-food system, ecosystem, and social stability.

Rashid stressed the importance of working with neighboring countries through agreements and commitments to ensure a fair share of water, especially as Iraq's water needs are expected to increase in the next decade due to population growth.

The Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which are the lifeblood of Iraq, and the marshes, a vital part of human civilization, must be preserved, he added.

The Iraqi president pointed out that the water policies of neighboring countries have contributed to the decline of essential water resources, exacerbating the drought that threatens the Iraqi people and the country's economy.

He also highlighted the threat of desertification, which affects 40 percent of Iraq's area.

Rashid concluded by stating that the Iraqi government is developing practical and implementable plans to manage water resources and reduce the harmful effects of climate change.

Iraq has grappled with a water shortage for years, exacerbated by a growing population, outdated infrastructure, and climate change.

The Tigris and Euphrates rivers, the primary water sources for Iraq, have been drying up due to damming and irrigation projects in neighboring countries such as Turkey and Iran. This has led to a decline in the water supply for Iraq and the destruction of wetlands, which are critical habitats for biodiversity.

Moreover, Iraq is experiencing more frequent and severe heatwaves, droughts, and sandstorms due to climate change.

The country's average temperature has risen by 1.5°C since 1970 and is projected to increase by another three °C by 2100. This could lead to the loss of agricultural land, disease spread, and water scarcity.

To address these challenges, the Iraqi government is developing practical and implementable plans to manage water resources, including investing in infrastructure, promoting water conservation and efficiency, and strengthening international cooperation.