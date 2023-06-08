Iraqi President Calls for Preserving Iraq's Strategic Water Storage

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid emphasized the importance of preserving Iraq's strategic water storage and preventing the depletion of the Mosul Dam, the country's largest dam.

Rashid made this statement during a meeting with a delegation representing social figures from the Shabak community, as reported by the Iraqi presidency.

He highlighted the principle of equality among Iraqis, stating that the "right person should be placed in the right position without discrimination." He also acknowledged the significant contribution of the Shabak community to the nation-building process and their resilience in the face of various challenges.

The President stressed the urgent need for budget approval to ensure the provision of services to the Iraqi people, rehabilitate infrastructure and initiate vital projects that would positively impact citizens' lives.

Regarding water management, President Rashid emphasized optimal water utilization during agricultural seasons and the necessity of continuous maintenance and treatment of the Mosul Dam. He called for preserving the dam's water storage and avoiding its depletion.

President Rashid also addressed the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and their dire living conditions. He expressed his concern for the suffering of IDPs in camps and stressed the importance of resolving their situation by facilitating their return to their areas of origin. The President emphasized the need for rehabilitation and a conducive environment for their safe return.

The members of the Shabak delegation acknowledged the stability and security conditions in the Nineveh Plain and Mosul areas. However, they highlighted the significant shortage of essential services in these regions. They expressed their hope for addressing this issue and working towards providing the necessary assistance to the people.