Iraqi President Appoints Safiya al-Suhail as Extraordinary Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ President Abdul Latif Rashid of the Republic of Iraq has issued a decree appointing Safiya Al-Suhail as the Extraordinary Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A document reviewed by Shafaq News Agency showed that al-Suhail, a seasoned diplomat, has been designated as the Resident and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, granting her the authority to effectively represent the interests of the Iraqi Republic and facilitate comprehensive engagement on matters of shared significance.

Al-Suhail brings with her a wealth of experience, having previously served as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in Iraq. Her contributions in this role were instrumental in advancing diplomatic efforts and promoting Iraq's foreign policy agenda.

She also has a track record as Iraq's ambassador to Jordan and Italy.