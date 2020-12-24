Report

Iraqi Presidency approves the Elections funding law

Date: 2020-12-24T16:25:00+0000
Iraqi Presidency approves the Elections funding law

Shafaq News / the Iraqi President, Barham Salih approved Today, Thursday, the Elections funding law.

Salih said in a statement, “this approval is the first step to conduct free and fair elections.

Earlier, The Iraqi Parliament approved the law of funding the upcoming parliamentary elections.

A copy of the Iraqi parliament election expenses funding law showed that the parliament approved the suggestion of the committee by saying, “133,300,000 thousand dinars are allocated for the Election Commission.”

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen.

