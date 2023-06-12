Iraqi Premier Champions Bilateral Agreements, Mediation Efforts during His Second Cairo Visit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday arrived in Cairo on an official visit for the second time, intent on making strides towards bolstering Iraq's intermediary role between Egypt and Iran, and finalizing 10 prospective agreements with the Egyptian government.

An government source told Shafaq News Agency, "al-Sudani has arrived in Cairo to sign 10 agreements, seven of which pertain to the economic file, one to electricity, another to labor, in addition to an agreement for exchanging expertise between the two countries."

This comes on the heels of the Iraqi parliament's recent approval of allocating 150 billion dinars for joint Iraqi-Egyptian projects in the 2023-2025 budget.

Al-Sudani, the source added, is spearheading mediation efforts between Egypt and Iran, in a bid to bring ease to the constrained diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Al-Sudani's second official visit to Egypt, following his initial visit on March 5, 2023, comes as part of an ongoing effort to solidify Iraqi-Egyptian relations. The Iraqi delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, and Minister of Trade Atheer Daoud Salman.