Shafaq News / The Iraqi Police forces repelled, on Wednesday, an ISIS attack in Al-Rashad district within Daquq district, south of Kirkuk Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "on Wednesday evening; ISIS elements attacked a point belonging to the 19th Brigade of the Fifth Federal Police Division, near the village of Al-Sus, of Al-Rashad district."

The source added, "The attack ended without any losses, and ISIS militants fled to an unknown destination."