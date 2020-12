Shafaq News / The Federal Police announced, on Wednesday, that Katyusha rockets and explosive devices had been found in the outskirts of Hawija district in Kirkuk.

It said in a statement that the 3rd Division of the Police carried out a security operation on the outskirts of the village of Mansuriya al-Jabal in Hawija district in Kirkuk what led to confiscate 19 Katyusha rockets and 8 explosive devices.