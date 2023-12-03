Iraqi Parliamentary delegation arrives in Tehran

Iraqi Parliamentary delegation arrives in Tehran
2023-12-03T07:20:35+00:00

Shafaq News / An Iraqi parliamentary delegation, headed by the First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Mohsen al-Mandalawi, arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Sunday.

According to a statement from al-Mandalawi's office, "The visit is in response to an official invitation extended by the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly and will continue for two days."

The statement indicated that "the delegation will hold a series of meetings with several Iranian officials, aiming to bolster cooperation to address existing challenges and support mutual coordination in areas benefiting both the Iraqi and Iranian peoples."

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon