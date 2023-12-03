Iraqi Parliamentary delegation arrives in Tehran
Shafaq News / An Iraqi parliamentary delegation, headed by the First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Mohsen al-Mandalawi, arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Sunday.
According to a statement from al-Mandalawi's office, "The visit is in response to an official invitation extended by the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly and will continue for two days."
The statement indicated that "the delegation will hold a series of meetings with several Iranian officials, aiming to bolster cooperation to address existing challenges and support mutual coordination in areas benefiting both the Iraqi and Iranian peoples."