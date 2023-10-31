Iraqi Parliamentary bloc pursues legal measures amidst Kuwait dispute

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliamentary Hoqooq Bloc expressed deep concern over the failure of the Iraqi Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement the decision of the Federal Supreme Court regarding the Khor Abdullah Agreement with Kuwait.

The bloc, headed by Representative Saud Al-Saadi, announced plans to issue an official warning to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry for its refusal to comply with the court decision.

The Federal Supreme Court Decision No. 105 and its unified No. 194/Federal/2023 declared the unconstitutionality of Law No. (42) of 2013, which ratified the agreement between Iraq and Kuwait regarding maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah. Despite the court's ruling, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the bloc of a phone call between the Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister and the Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait, leading to accusations from the bloc of baseless allegations.

The bloc emphasized its commitment to protect Khor Abdullah Al-Iraqi (Al-Tamimi) as part of Iraqi sovereignty and called on Kuwait to respect bilateral relations, urging the government to register the Supreme Court's decision with the United Nations. The dispute arose from the division of Khor Abdullah, a strategic waterway vital to Iraqi ports, between Iraq and Kuwait based on the agreement ratified in 2013, leading to ongoing political tensions.

Khor Abdullah is a vital northern Arabian Gulf waterway dividing Iraq's Al-Faw Peninsula, Kuwait's Boubyan Island, and Warba Island.

The Khor Abdullah Agreement, signed between Iraq and Kuwait in 2013, delineated the maritime borders in the area, dividing Khor Abdullah into sections claimed by both nations. While some in Iraq saw this as a loss of Iraqi sovereignty over a crucial waterway, others viewed it as a necessary step to comply with international agreements. The disagreement has led to political discord and legal disputes between the two neighboring countries, with the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court's ruling adding another layer of complexity to the situation.