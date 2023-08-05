Iraqi Parliamentary Finance Committee to Discuss Soaring Dollar Exchange Rate with Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Finance Committee of Iraq is set to hold an imminent meeting with Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to discuss the reasons behind the escalating exchange rate of the U.S. dollar and the measures the government is taking to address this crisis, a committee member disclosed on Saturday.

"The Parliamentary Finance Committee had hosted a meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank, Ali al-Allaq, to deliberate the causes behind the steep rise in the dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar in the market and the procedures and decisions taken by the Central Bank to handle the crisis," Lawmaker Yehya al-Mohammadi told Shafaq News Agency.

"The committee is set to meet with Prime Minister Mohammad al-Sudani to examine the government's measures and decisions it made to resolve the dollar crisis," he added.

Al-Mohammadi said that "the committee will also host officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Tax Department, Customs, and leaders from security agencies to discuss their measures to curb the smuggling of foreign currency abroad."