Iraqi Parliament votes "not satisfied" with IMN's head answers

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Parliament voted not to be satisfied with the answers provided by Nabil Jassim, the head of the Iraqi Media Network (IMN), during his interrogation.

Today, the Acting Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, opened Session No. (7) of the fifth electoral Session after a quorum was completed in the presence of 169 representatives to question the head of the Iraqi Media Network.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, representatives found Jassim's responses to be unconvincing, leading to the vote of dissatisfaction.

Independent MP Muhammad al-Ziyadi explained to Shafaq News that the parliamentarians found Jassim's answers to the eight questions by lawmaker Raed al-Maliki lacking; therefore, the Parliament will submit a request signed by 50 deputies to set a date for Jassim's dismissal from the presidency of the Iraqi Media Network.

Earlier, Al-Maliki, a member of the legal committee who is leading the questioning, told Shafaq News Agency that the "topics, questions, and accusations" against Jassim are "diverse and varied," including administrative and financial violations, misinformation, and lack of qualification for the position.

"There are no personal motives behind this questioning, and we are surprised by some of the statements that have been made, especially by the head of the parliamentary culture and media committee, who said that the questioning is personal," Maliki said.

"The matter concerns files and accusations submitted to the Iraqi parliament when the network of secretaries was questioned at the time."

Maliki stressed that he is "surprised by the fact that a pre-emptive endorsement was given to the head of the Iraqi State Media Network and that there are no files against the head of the network with the parliamentary culture committee.

Maliki pointed out that "legally and constitutionally, every member of parliament has the right to ask questions, and the matter is not dependent on parliamentary committees."

Maliki explained that "the number of documented questions and accusations that have been notified to the head of the Iraqi State Media Network is about 18 questions and accusations. It is important to note here that the head of the network did not respond to the Parliament on the issue of questioning despite submitting official requests. This will also be added to the questions."