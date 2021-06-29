Report

Iraqi Parliament to stop paying MPs who do not attend sessions

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-29T13:29:58+0000
Iraqi Parliament to stop paying MPs who do not attend sessions

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Council of Representatives decided today to stop paying the salaries of representatives who did not attend Parliament sessions, after failing to hold previous sessions.

According to a letter signed by Hassan Al Kaabi, First Deputy Speaker of the council of Representatives, due to the clear lack of commitment by members of Parliament to attend the sessions, we look forward to stop paying the salaries of all representatives who will be absent from the sessions of the council of Representatives

The decision excluded those who had an official excuse approved by the Presidency of the Parliament.

