Iraqi Parliament to resume sessions after legislative vacation

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Council of Representatives is scheduled to resume its regular sessions on July 13th after the conclusion of its legislative vacation.

Firas al-Muslimawi, a member of the State of Law Coalition, informed Shafaq News Agency that the parliamentary vacation began after the approval of the Iraqi General State Budget Law and will end on July 13th.

He added that it is expected for the Council of Representatives to reconvene its sessions next weekend, and there are no legal obstacles or violations of the internal regulations regarding the convening of the new legislative term after a few days following the legislative vacation.

On the early morning of June 12th, the Council of Representatives voted on the General Federal Budget Law for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025 for the Iraqi state after discussions that took place within the parliament dome for five days.

The current budget's total value is 197 trillion and 828 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately 152.2 billion US dollars) with a total deficit of 63 trillion dinars (48.3 billion US dollars).