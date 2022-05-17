Iraqi Parliament to discuss normalization with Israel law and food security bill on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament will discuss the new food security bill and the suggested law about normalization with Israel.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that deputies "would hold talks about prohibiting all forms of normalization with the Zionist entity." A proposal by the Saving the Homeland Alliance (Sadrist, Al-Siyada, KDP).

Iraq has historically backed the Palestinian cause and is in a state of hostilities with Israel and does not recognize it.

The representatives will also make the second reading of the controversial emergency bill on food security.

The bill proposed by the Iraqi government to urgently deal with skyrocketing food prices was ruled out by the federal Supreme Judicial Court.