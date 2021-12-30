Iraqi Parliament to convene on January 9, Presidential decree
Shafaq News/ Iraq's new parliament will convene on January 9, according to a decree issued on Thursday by President Barham Salih, paving the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place.
President Salih tweeted, "hopes are set to meet the national entitlement by forming a capable and effective government that protects the interests of the country and enhances sovereignty, protects and serves the Iraqis."
"This requires joining hands in order to achieve the reform needed for a stable and prosperous Iraq," he said.
Lawmakers will elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in their first session. They will later elect a new president who will task the leader of the largest bloc to form a government as prime minister.