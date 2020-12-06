Iraqi Parliament to approve the election financing law separately from the general budget law

Report

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee confirmed on Sunday that the council of Representatives would vote on the election financing law separately from the general budget law draft.

Committee member Jamal Kocher told Shafaq News Agency, "We were hoping that the government would have the election financing project included in the general budget law draft for 2021, and not apart from it."

"The law will undergo the second reading and voting in the upcoming sessions," Kocher noted. 

Last month, the Parliamentary Finance Committee announced that the government requested 60 billion dinars from Parliament for a borrowing law to finance the High Electoral Commission, confirming that the election financing law did not reach the Parliament.

