Iraqi Parliament to Hold Special Session for General Budget Vote

Shafaq News / Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, announced on Sunday that the Council would convene a special session this week to vote on the General Federal Budget bill.

In a statement, Abdullah said that "the Finance Committee is expected to finalize its report on the Federal Budget bill for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025, and the vote on the Federal Budget bill will take place this week."

Abdullah emphasized that "the Parliament will hold a special session to approve and endorse the General Budget, as it is a crucial law eagerly awaited by citizens across all provinces of Iraq."