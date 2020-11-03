Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraqi Parliament submits the election law to the state Presidency for approval

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-03T13:46:37+0000
Iraqi Parliament submits the election law to the state Presidency for approval

Shafaq News / Hassan Al-Kaabi, First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, signed on Tuesday the amended version of the Iraqi election law and submitted it to the Presidency of the Republic for approval. 

According to the new election law, the distribution of electoral districts will be as follows: 17 in Baghdad, 8 in Nineveh, 6 in Basra, 5 in Dhi Qar and Al-Sulaymaniyah, 4 in Babel, four in Al-Anbar, Erbil and Diyala each, and 3 in Kirkuk, Najaf, Saladin, Duhok, Al-Diwaniyah, Karbala, Wasit and Maysan each, as well as 2 in Al-Muthanna.

The article on electoral districts was the most controversial paragraph and took months to be agreed upon.

It is noteworthy that the upcoming elections will be held based on the new election law, on June 6.


related

Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

Date: 2020-10-25 10:25:30
Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Date: 2020-11-01 13:39:18
The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Al-Jubouri meets Al-Halbousi amid a Sunni-Sunni Crises

Date: 2020-11-01 16:17:28
Al-Jubouri meets Al-Halbousi amid a Sunni-Sunni Crises

How will the Iraqi governorates be divided in the new election law?

Date: 2020-09-26 11:18:25
How will the Iraqi governorates be divided in the new election law?

Iraqi Parliament to discuss the attacks on International missions

Date: 2020-09-28 13:49:49
Iraqi Parliament to discuss the attacks on International missions