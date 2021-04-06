Iraqi Parliament submits the Federal Budget Law to the Presidency of the Republic

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament submitted today, Tuesday, the Federal Budget law to the Presidency of the Republic for ratification, according to the Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bashir Khalil Al-Haddad.

A document appended by the Deputy General Secretariat of the Council of Representatives, Sadeq Jumah Hamid, and addressed to the Presidency of the Iraqi Republic, said, "in accordance with Article 73 provision 3 of the constitution, we send to you the Federal General Budget Law of 2021."