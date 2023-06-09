Iraqi Parliament strives for agreement on budget law

Shafaq News / Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, the First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, held an "important" meeting with several leaders of parliamentary blocs today, Friday. The meeting, which was attended by the Chairman and several members of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, was part of efforts to reach an agreement among all political parties on the budget law.

In a statement released today, Al-Mandalawi affirmed the legislative authority's intent to complete the voting on the items of the federal public budget for the next three years, meeting the rights and aspirations of the Iraqi people.

Later in the day, the Iraqi Parliament voted on six items of the triennial federal budget law. The session was then adjourned after several items were postponed for approval at a later date.