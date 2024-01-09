Iraqi Parliament sets next Saturday for electing its new president
Shafaq News / Leader of the "Tasmeem" Parliamentary Bloc, Amer al-Fayez, revealed on Tuesday that the Presidency of the Parliament has scheduled next Saturday, January 13, for the first session of the new legislative term.
Al-Fayez mentioned in an exclusive statement to Shafaq News Agency that the first item on the agenda for Saturday's session includes the election of a new Parliament Speaker to replace the impeached Mohammed al-Halbousi by the Federal Supreme Court.
He added that the meeting between the Parliament's Presidency and heads of the political blocs, initially planned for today evening, has been postponed to the upcoming Saturday. This postponement aims to determine the schedule for holding other sessions and to discuss, review, and ratify laws in the new legislative term.