Iraqi Parliament set up an email address for running for Presidency

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament set up an email address for applying to the position of "President of Iraq."

In a statement, the Parliament said, "We received many complaints from citizens who want to run for the Presidency that they cannot reach the legal department in the Parliament. Therefore, we decide to provide an email address for this purpose."

According to the statement, the parliamentary department will keep receiving the applications until Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 0300 p.m. on [email protected]

On Monday, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammad al-Halbousi, announced starting accepting candidacy forms for the Iraqi Presidency in 15 days.

According to political custom, the country's Presidency is part of the Kurdish community's share.