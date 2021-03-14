Iraqi Parliament schedules a new session for voting on the budget, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Parliament removed the voting on the 2021 budget bill from tomorrow's session agenda; MP revealed today, Sunday.

The Member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, MP Muhammad al-Shabaki, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Iraqi Parliament removed the paragraph of the voting on the 2021 budget from the agenda of the Parliamentary session scheduled for tomorrow, Monday," indicating, "the voting was postponed to Tuesday."

MP al-Shabaki attributed the decision to "the technical notes on the bill. The bill must be amended, and meetings shall be convened for this purpose. Moreover, the differences over the Kurdistan Region’s share in the budget have not been settled yet. Therefore, it was postponed for a day," stressing" the will to pass the law no later than next week."