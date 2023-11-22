Iraqi Parliament's extraordinary session: Election impasse and division over House Speaker successor

Shafaq News / The House of Representatives held an extraordinary session on Wednesday and voted on amending the law governing the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC). However, the election of a new president to replace the ousted president, Mohammed al-Halbousi, failed.

Mohsen al-Mandlawi, the first deputy speaker of parliament, opened the session and decided to postpone the election of a new president.

Sajjad Salem, a deputy from the "Homeland" bloc, informed Shafaq News Agency that the first deputy speaker postponed the election of a new president until further notice, pending an agreement on the candidates.

He emphasized that there is no political agreement, either within or outside the parliament, regarding the nomination and election of new candidates.

Salem further stated that the parliament voted today to amend the Supreme Commission for Elections law and extend the Commission's term by six months, or until the approval of the parliamentary elections in the Region.

A source from the Shiite governing Coordination Framework revealed earlier today a division within the Framework regarding the nomination of two Sunni deputies to succeed the ousted House Speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The source, who preferred anonymity, mentioned that there are two candidates proposed by the Sunni blocs to replace the House Speaker: Salem al-Issawi, from the "Takkadom" party led by Mohammed al-Halbousi, and the second candidate, Muthanna al-Samaraei, head of the "Azm" Alliance.

He clarified that "there is currently no agreement within the Framework regarding a specific candidate. There is a current division on the proposed candidates," adding that "the State of Law coalition supports nominating al-Issawi, while the Fatah Alliance supports Muthanna al-Samaraei."

The source also highlighted the lack of agreement among the Sunni blocs on a specific nominee, delaying the resolution of the House Speaker's position and postponing the vote until later in the evening or possibly Thursday.

The "Takkadom and al-Siyada" alliances empowered its leaders, Mohammed al-Halbousi and Khamis al-Khanjar, in an official statement yesterday, Tuesday, to choose an alternative name to fill the House Speaker's vacancy.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi parliament's presidency officially terminated the membership of the House Speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi, based on a decision from the Federal Supreme Court, effective from November 14, 2023.

The Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, announced on Tuesday, November 14, the termination of Mohammed al-Halbousi's parliamentary membership following a lawsuit filed by the deputy Laith al-Dulaimi, accusing him of forging al-Dulaimi's resignation from the parliament. Subsequently, the Federal Court ruled to terminate their memberships (al-Halbousi and al-Dulaimi).