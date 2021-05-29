Iraqi Parliament resumes its sessions after a two months halt

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament resumed its regular sessions on Saturday after a recess that lasted two months.

The Parliament's Media Office said in a statement that the Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, commenced today the first session of the fourth Parliamentary rotation of the third legislative year in the second legislative term.

A Parliamentary source informed Shafaq News Agency that 171 members of Parliament attended the session.

At the beginning of the session, members of the parliament voted on adding a paragraph to the agenda that includes taking the constitutional oath.

The Parliament also received the Minister of Oil, and he was questioned by the Parliamentary Committees for Integrity, and Oil and Energy.

According to a previous statement released by the parliament's media office, the agenda of the parliament includes the discussion of the repeated Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people and voting on a bill on the ratification of an agreement on air transportation between the government of the Iraqi Republic and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, the parliament voted on the draft law of the First Amendment to the Iraq National Oil Company Law No.4/2018, the draft law of Social Security and retirement for workers, and the draft law on statistics and geographic information systems.

The Iraqi Parliament had held its last meeting at the end of March when it voted on the Budget Law.