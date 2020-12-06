Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraqi Parliament refuses to approve the amount required for financing the coming elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-06T10:23:43+0000
Iraqi Parliament refuses to approve the amount required for financing the coming elections

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament's Committee to Monitor the Implementation of the Governmental Program and Strategic Planning confirmed on Sunday that there is an objection to the amount required for financing the coming elections, which is 329 billion dinars.

The deputy head of the committee, Muhammad al-Baldawi, told Shafaq News agency, “There is an objection to the amount of the required amount under the election financing law, especially since there are funds with the commission since 2019, none of which have been spent”, indicating that the government can use these funds for financing the upcoming elections.

Al-Baldawi explained, "The coming days will witness parliamentary-governmental meetings, with the participation of the Electoral Commission, to present schedules and lists of the process of disbursing funds for the electoral process. Only the necessary funds will be approved, and an amendment will be made to the value of the presented amount.”

related

Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

Date: 2020-11-08 17:06:12
Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

The Iraqi Parliament fails to amend article 140 of the constitution

Date: 2020-12-06 12:45:50
The Iraqi Parliament fails to amend article 140 of the constitution

The Iraqi Parliament denies the occurrence of a dispute between Al-Halbousi and his deputy

Date: 2020-11-13 13:28:46
The Iraqi Parliament denies the occurrence of a dispute between Al-Halbousi and his deputy

Iraqi Parliament to approve the election financing law separately from the general budget law

Date: 2020-12-06 14:12:51
Iraqi Parliament to approve the election financing law separately from the general budget law

How will the Iraqi governorates be divided in the new election law?

Date: 2020-09-26 11:18:25
How will the Iraqi governorates be divided in the new election law?

Al-Halbousi launches his election campaign from Fallujah

Date: 2020-11-13 14:04:21
Al-Halbousi launches his election campaign from Fallujah

Iraqi Parliament to discuss the attacks on International missions

Date: 2020-09-28 13:49:49
Iraqi Parliament to discuss the attacks on International missions

Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

Date: 2020-10-25 10:25:30
Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy