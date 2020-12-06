Iraqi Parliament refuses to approve the amount required for financing the coming elections

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament's Committee to Monitor the Implementation of the Governmental Program and Strategic Planning confirmed on Sunday that there is an objection to the amount required for financing the coming elections, which is 329 billion dinars.

The deputy head of the committee, Muhammad al-Baldawi, told Shafaq News agency, “There is an objection to the amount of the required amount under the election financing law, especially since there are funds with the commission since 2019, none of which have been spent”, indicating that the government can use these funds for financing the upcoming elections.

Al-Baldawi explained, "The coming days will witness parliamentary-governmental meetings, with the participation of the Electoral Commission, to present schedules and lists of the process of disbursing funds for the electoral process. Only the necessary funds will be approved, and an amendment will be made to the value of the presented amount.”