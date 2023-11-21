Iraqi Parliament officially terminates al-Halbousi's membership

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament Presidency has officially decided to terminate the membership of the Council's President, Mohamed al-Halbousi. This decision was conveyed in a letter from the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Mohsen al-Mandlawi.

Referring to the Supreme Federal Court's ruling, it was decreed to terminate the membership of Mohamed Rikan Hadeed al-Halbousi in the Parliament for the fifth electoral term, effective from the 14th of November 2022.

Earlier, the Iraqi Parliament decided to dedicate its upcoming session scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, to elect a new president for the council following the vacancy of the position.

The Supreme Federal Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, on Tuesday, November 14th, decided to terminate the membership of the Parliament's president, Mohamed al-Halbousi. This decision was made following a lawsuit filed against him by the deputy, Laith al-Dulaimi, accusing him of forging the latter's resignation from the Parliament membership. Consequently, the Federal Court ruled to terminate the memberships of both al-Halbousi and al-Dulaimi.