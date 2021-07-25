Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Parliament halts the functions of IHCHR

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-25T15:03:41+0000
Iraqi Parliament halts the functions of IHCHR

Shafaq News/The Iraqi Parliament Presidium suspended the functions of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) for the expiry of the incumbent board of Commissioners' term.

In an official letter to the board of commissioners, the First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Hasan al-Kaabi, requested halting financial or administrative functions starting from 25/772021.

"A temporary board will be running the Commission temporarily, as the Parliament was not able to vote upon new members of the Commission, to operate the daily financial and administrative affairs ahead of establishing a new titular board," the official letter explained.

related

Iraq’s parliament Speaker files complaints against a MP

Date: 2020-10-19 10:05:07
Iraq’s parliament Speaker files complaints against a MP

The Parliament will not summon the Minister of Interior, MP says 

Date: 2021-02-27 12:22:40
The Parliament will not summon the Minister of Interior, MP says 

The Iraqi parliament to host officials for Information Crime Law discussion

Date: 2020-07-29 18:06:52
The Iraqi parliament to host officials for Information Crime Law discussion

A brawl between a former Parliament Speaker and citizens develops into an armed clash

Date: 2021-05-23 19:17:42
A brawl between a former Parliament Speaker and citizens develops into an armed clash

Saairun: Our MPs may not attend the parliament session

Date: 2020-09-05 09:33:25
Saairun: Our MPs may not attend the parliament session

IHCHR to protect displaced people’s rights

Date: 2020-08-08 10:34:57
IHCHR to protect displaced people’s rights

A day after its submission, the Iraqi government withdraws the budget draft from the parliament

Date: 2020-09-22 19:29:00
A day after its submission, the Iraqi government withdraws the budget draft from the parliament

Parliament intends to read the election financing law and pass 4 laws in its coming session

Date: 2020-12-03 12:02:28
Parliament intends to read the election financing law and pass 4 laws in its coming session