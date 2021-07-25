Iraqi Parliament halts the functions of IHCHR

Shafaq News/The Iraqi Parliament Presidium suspended the functions of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) for the expiry of the incumbent board of Commissioners' term.

In an official letter to the board of commissioners, the First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Hasan al-Kaabi, requested halting financial or administrative functions starting from 25/772021.

"A temporary board will be running the Commission temporarily, as the Parliament was not able to vote upon new members of the Commission, to operate the daily financial and administrative affairs ahead of establishing a new titular board," the official letter explained.