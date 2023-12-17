Iraqi Parliament expresses concern over non-transmitting electronically cast votes

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament Presidency expressed "serious concern" on Sunday regarding the non-transmission of electronically cast votes for the Provincial Council elections, warning of potential "manipulation" of the results.

In a statement, the Parliament Presidency stated, "As the presidency of the Council of Representatives, we have closely followed the technical issues that occurred during the special voting process in the Provincial Council elections, specifically the failure to electronically transmit the results from a large number of ballot boxes to the counting centers without conducting manual counting."

The statement emphasized the Presidium's commitment to ensuring the Independent High Electoral Commission fulfills its constitutional duties in safeguarding voters' voices and candidates' rights, ensuring accuracy, and avoiding repetition of errors in the general elections, particularly considering the significantly increased number of polling stations in the special voting process.

It urged the Electoral Commission to provide full assurances that technical errors will not recur and to certify the integrity of the equipment used.