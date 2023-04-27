Iraqi Parliament denies budget and amnesty law linkage

Shafaq News / The parliamentary bloc of Al-Azm denied linking the passage of the amnesty law to the approval of the "triple" federal budget, expecting the amnesty law to be passed after the budget vote.
Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, the head of the bloc, told Shafaq News Agency, "talking about linking the general amnesty law to the budget law is not true, and the general amnesty law is not related to the budget law, and we expect the passage of the general amnesty law after the budget law is approved."
Al-Mashhadani's statement contradicts what the bloc of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Al-Halboosi, stated on April 25, that the enactment of the general amnesty law will precede the general state budget law.
Al-Mashhadani pointed out that "there is political agreement on 50% of the articles and paragraphs of the general amnesty law, and the remaining paragraphs will be modified and reconciled within the coalition of the state's administration."
He confirmed that "the parliamentary legal committee is working on completing the articles of the general amnesty law and sending it to the House of Representatives to be ready for voting."
Earlier today, the Iraqi Parliament Presidency set next Saturday as the date to resume sessions to discuss six bills.
The parliamentary agenda, received by Shafaq News Agency, showed that the session will be held at 11:00 am on next Saturday, April 29, and will include voting on six bills, none of which are the federal budget or the general amnesty law.