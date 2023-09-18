Iraqi Parliament delays vote on Halabja province creation law

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament postponed the vote on the draft law to establish Halabja province on Monday.

According to a source in the Parliament's presidency, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, "The session, currently chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, witnessed the postponement of the vote on the draft law to establish Halabja province to tomorrow's session, Tuesday."

During its current session, the Iraqi Parliament also completed the first reading of a draft law endorsing the Strategic Partnership Treaty between the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the French Republic.

Additionally, they concluded the first reading of a draft law endorsing the Air Transport Services Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the Government of the Russian Federation, as reported by the Parliament's media department.