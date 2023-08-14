Iraqi Parliament debates international treaties; cloning ban

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament is set to convene a routine session tomorrow, Tuesday, to read and discuss several laws, most notably the second reading of a bill prohibiting human cloning.

The session agenda includes a vote on the bill for the Republic of Iraq's accession to the 1997 Protocol amending the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships of 1973, as amended in 1978.

During tomorrow's session, the parliament is scheduled to vote on the bill for the Republic of Iraq's accession to the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled. This pertains to the reading of printed materials.

Furthermore, there will be a vote on the bill for the Republic of Iraq's accession to the International Convention on Intervention on the High Seas in Cases of Oil Pollution Casualties of 1969 and the Protocol on Intervention on the High Seas in Cases of Pollution by Substances Other Than Oil of 1973.

It is also anticipated that the parliament members will conclude the first reading of a bill amending Drug Law No. (50) of 2017.

Additionally, the parliamentary council intends to report on and discuss (the second reading) the bill for the Republic of Iraq's ratification of the Arab Convention for the Prevention and Combating of Human Cloning.