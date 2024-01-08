Iraqi Parliament convenes tomorrow to elect new Speaker

Shafaq Newsw / A reliable source revealed on Monday the convening of a meeting scheduled for tomorrow related to the election of a new speaker of the parliament to replace Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The source clarified to Shafaq News Agency that the heads of parliamentary blocs will hold a meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, at the parliament building in the presence of the presidency of the Council of Representatives in order to agree on setting a date for the session to elect the new parliament speaker.