Shafaq News/ The Parliament will convene next week to conduct a vote on a set of bills, the media office of the Iraqi Parliament said on Thursday.

According to a press release issued earlier today, the Parliament will hold a session on Sunday to pass a set of draft laws on its scheduled for voting on its agenda.

Among many bills, the Parliament will vote upon a bill on sports clubs, a bill on protecting the rights of law employees, and another on the Iraqi software developers union.