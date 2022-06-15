Iraqi Parliament condemns the Turkish attack on Sinjar

Shafaq News / The Security and defense committee in the Iraqi Parliament described the Turkish attack that targeted Sinjar district as "a new violation of Iraq's sovereignty".

The head of the Committee, Khalid al-Obeidi, said in a statement that such incidents "weaken the state and damage its prestige".

Al-Obeidi stressed the need for a serious official response that would put an end to such violations.

Earlier today, a person was killed and four others were injured in a drone attack that targeted a residential area in the sub-district of Sunouni, Sinjar.