Iraqi Parliament completes first reading of electoral Law amendment, adjourns session

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament concluded the first reading of the amendment to the Independent High Electoral Commission law on Wednesday and adjourned its session without setting a date for another meeting.

The Council completed the initial reading of the proposed amendment to Law No. 31 of 2019 concerning the Independent High Electoral Commission and immediately adjourned the session.

Earlier today, theParliament convened an extraordinary session presided over by the First Deputy Speaker of the Council, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi.

According to a statement from the Council's media department, 172 deputies attended the extraordinary session chaired by Al-Mandalawi.

During the session, the Council of Representatives voted on the Attorney General, Judge Najm Abdullah Ahmed, and the head of the Judicial Supervisory Authority, Judge Laith Jabr Hamza.

The session's agenda included the first reading of an amendment to the Electoral Commission Law, along with the reading and discussion of several other laws and agreements.

This parliamentary session marks the first convened session following the decision of the Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, to terminate the membership of the Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, based on allegations of "forgery" brought forth by Deputy Laith Al-Dulaimi.