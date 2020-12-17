Iraqi Parliament approves the law of funding the elections

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament approved on Thursday a law for funding the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi set next Saturday for a meeting between political blocs and the legal committee to discuss the Federal Court’s law.

Earlier, The Financial Committee headed by MP Haitham Al-Jubouri accomplished a bill to finance the upcoming Iraqi elections.

The committee indicated the expenditures for the elections about 133 billion Iraqi dinars.

A copy of the Iraqi parliament election expenses funding law showed that the parliament approved the suggestion of the committee by saying, “133,300,000 thousand dinars are allocated for the Election Commission.”

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen.