Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraqi Parliament approves the law of funding the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-17T18:36:33+0000
Iraqi Parliament approves the law of funding the elections

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament approved on Thursday a law for funding the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi set next Saturday for a meeting between political blocs and the legal committee to discuss the Federal Court’s law.

Earlier, The Financial Committee headed by MP Haitham Al-Jubouri accomplished a bill to finance the upcoming Iraqi elections.

The committee indicated the expenditures for the elections about 133 billion Iraqi dinars.

A copy of the Iraqi parliament election expenses funding law showed that the parliament approved the suggestion of the committee by saying, “133,300,000 thousand dinars are allocated for the Election Commission.”

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen.

related

Al-Halbousi launches his election campaign from Fallujah

Date: 2020-11-13 14:04:21
Al-Halbousi launches his election campaign from Fallujah

Iraqi Parliament to approve the election financing law separately from the general budget law

Date: 2020-12-06 14:12:51
Iraqi Parliament to approve the election financing law separately from the general budget law

Iraqi Parliament to discuss the attacks on International missions

Date: 2020-09-28 13:49:49
Iraqi Parliament to discuss the attacks on International missions

A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2020-11-16 16:45:06
A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19

The parliament requests a report on the first presidency's advisors

Date: 2020-12-13 11:40:18
The parliament requests a report on the first presidency's advisors

Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

Date: 2020-10-25 10:25:30
Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

The Iraqi Parliament finishes reading the anti-cybercrime law

Date: 2020-11-23 14:52:15
The Iraqi Parliament finishes reading the anti-cybercrime law

The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Date: 2020-11-01 13:39:18
The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says