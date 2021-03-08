Iraqi Parliament approves the COVID-19 vaccines law

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament on Monday approved a law that regulates the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as it battles a steep increase in infections.

Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China last month.

The doses will be offered to health workers, elderly people, and members of the security forces first, the Iraqi health ministry said in a statement.

Iraq has also concluded agreements to receive vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer, and other batches from Sinopharm.