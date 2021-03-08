Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Parliament approves the COVID-19 vaccines law

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-08T19:05:40+0000
Iraqi Parliament approves the COVID-19 vaccines law

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament on Monday approved a law that regulates the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as it battles a steep increase in infections.

Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China last month.

The doses will be offered to health workers, elderly people, and members of the security forces first, the Iraqi health ministry said in a statement.

Iraq has also concluded agreements to receive vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer, and other batches from Sinopharm.

related

Al-Halbousi checks on the health of King Salman

Date: 2020-07-24 19:48:06
Al-Halbousi checks on the health of King Salman

The Iraqi parliament has no right to manipulate the budget paragraphs, MP says

Date: 2021-02-04 09:50:02
The Iraqi parliament has no right to manipulate the budget paragraphs, MP says

Iraqi MoH: a total curfew might be imposed at any moment

Date: 2021-01-31 09:18:52
Iraqi MoH: a total curfew might be imposed at any moment

A third attack on a liquor store within 24 hours

Date: 2021-01-12 15:35:33
A third attack on a liquor store within 24 hours

Gunmen kill two women in public in Baghdad

Date: 2020-06-09 15:30:50
Gunmen kill two women in public in Baghdad

Fifteen Kurdish MPs announces "Al-Amal Al-Kurdistaniyah" alliance

Date: 2021-01-11 15:38:54
Fifteen Kurdish MPs announces "Al-Amal Al-Kurdistaniyah" alliance

Thwart attack in Baghdad, Source

Date: 2021-02-12 17:43:19
Thwart attack in Baghdad, Source

Iraq will not impose a full time curfew during New Year's vacation

Date: 2020-12-22 20:01:56
Iraq will not impose a full time curfew during New Year's vacation