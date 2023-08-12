Iraqi Parliament appoint its Secretary-General and Provincial Affairs General Coordinator

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament voted on Saturday to appoint its Secretary-General and a Coordinator for Provincial Affairs within the governing body responsible for this specialization.

The parliamentary media department reported that "the deputies voted to appoint Ahmed Abdul Zahra Kadhim al-Fatlawi as the General Coordinator for Provincial Affairs in the Supreme Authority for Coordination among governorates."

Furthermore, the Parliament also voted to appoint Safwan Bashir Younis as the Secretary-General of the Parliament, while the voting on the agricultural land leasing project was postponed.