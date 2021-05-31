Report

Iraqi Parliament anticipates anticipates a delay in the 2021 Budget

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-31T15:15:59+0000
Iraqi Parliament anticipates anticipates a delay in the 2021 Budget
Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee stressed today the need to prepare a draft of the General Budget Law for 2022 before the end of the current parliamentary session, noting that holding early elections will delay preparing it until the middle of next year.

Committee member Muhammad al-Shabki told Shafaq News agency, "the general budget law for 2022 will be implemented by the government and parliament before the end of the parliamentary session and elections are held, but this will not be achieved until the middle of next year."

 He indicated, "there must be a financial report submitted by the Ministers of Planning and Finance to the Council of Ministers that includes a set of risks and purchases to reach successful plans to prepare the Budget Law for 2022."

"The budget will not be ready for voting after the elections because the parliamentary session would have been expired at the time. It is expected that the debate will continue over the election results, their approval, holding new parliamentary sessions, and forming the next government."

Al-Shabki called for preparing the budget law and submitting it to Parliament to be read and voted on before the end of the parliamentary session next October.

