Iraqi Parliament: UN's election watch a reassurance for the people of Iraq

Shafaq News / Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hasan al-Kaabi, said on Sunday that the Iraqi government is capable of providing voting centers and protecting voters and participators, indicating that the UN elections watch is a reassuring move for the people of Iraq.

In a statement, al-Kaabi said that he met today with the vice representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir and her accompanying delegation, in the presence of a member of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee Alaa Talibani, and they went over the preparations for the upcoming elections and the obstacles that are being faced.

Al-Kaabi praised the ability of the government to manage the electoral file and provide voting centers, as well as protect voters and participators in the upcoming elections. He also invited political powers to stand united with the government, in order to create the appropriate atmosphere for the election in due time, away from violence and suspicions, and to abide by the provisions of the Electoral Honor Code that was written by the United Nations in coordination with the High Electoral Commission, in a way to reflect the commitment of all blocs to provide the appropriate climate for the elections.

He added that this democratic process is an opportunity for the Iraqi people to move forward towards better conditions and that the UN electoral watch is a message of reassurance to the people, which should encourage everyone to participate in the honest and objective process without doubting its outcome.

In turn, Gísladóttir expressed the support of the UN delegation to the Iraqi government and the Independent High Electoral Commission, and its intention to provide all the technical help and support necessary for a successful electoral process