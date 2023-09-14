Iraqi Parliament Speaker and UAE minister discuss strengthening cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, met with UAE Minister of State, Khalifa Shaheen al-Marar, to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation and partnership between the two countries. The meeting emphasized the importance of achieving a comprehensive economic partnership and continuing coordination in international forums.

During the meeting, al-Halboosi expressed the Parliament's support for the government in strengthening relations with its neighbors and developing cooperation in various fields through enacting necessary legislation.

Minister al-Marar conveyed greetings from the UAE's leadership to Iraq and expressed the UAE's commitment to supporting and strengthening its partnership with Iraq. The UAE is focused on assisting Iraq's development and stability.