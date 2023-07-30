Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Diplomacy

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, on Sunday met with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, Salem al-Jaber, in Baghdad for talks on parliamentary diplomacy and bilateral ties.

A readout by al-Halboosi's bureau said he discussed with his guest the bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries, prospects of economic cooperation, and endeavors to establish diplomatic Coordination in the Arab, regional, and international forums.

Al-Halbousi said that the Iraqi legislative authority supports the government's efforts in reinforcing cooperation and resolving outstanding issues with Kuwait, which ultimately serves the interests of both nations.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister reiterated his country's desire to bolster the ties with Iraq, conveying the Kuwaiti leadership's regards to the Iraqi Parliament Speaker and heartfelt wishes for Iraq's stability and prosperity.

The meeting, according to the readout, touched on "the fruitful discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contribute to enhancing the prospects of joint endeavors."