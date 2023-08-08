Iraqi Parliament Speaker Holds Talks with KDP, Emphasizes Collaborative Dialogue

Shafaq News/ Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi met on Tuesday with a delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) presently visiting Baghdad's capital city.

Al-Halbousi's office said both sides discussed the political developments, the importance of enacting key legislations outlined in the political agreement paper, and the government program, including the oil and gas law.

The prominent Kurdish party is officially visiting Baghdad this week, holding talks with the Shiite Coordination Framework and prime minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani regarding the Kurdish entitlements under the Iraqi constitution.