Iraqi Parliament Resumes Voting Session on Budget Amid Disputes

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament reconvened on Friday to resume its voting session on the national budget, which was initiated the previous day. The move follows political discussions without reaching an agreement on the contentious articles within the budget law.

Earlier on Friday, a parliamentary source revealed that the meeting between the Parliament Presidency, the Al-Fatah bloc, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan concluded without a consensus on the disputed articles in the draft budget law.

Informed sources stated that Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi informed the parliamentary blocs about the urgent need to resolve the differences regarding the draft financial budget law. He further warned that a parliamentary session would not be held without an agreement.

In contrast, Member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Adnan Al-Zorfi, confirmed to Shafaq News agency that the Parliament will proceed with the vote on the budget law, regardless of whether there is an agreement on the disputed articles."

Yesterday, the Parliament voted on the approval of six articles of the budget law. However, one article was postponed, and another was removed from the budget law.

As the parliamentary session resumes on Friday, all eyes are on the Council of Representatives to witness the outcome of the voting on the remaining provisions, determining the financial framework for the coming years, and shaping the economic course of Iraq.