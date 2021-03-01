Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Parliament Resumes Sessions After a Two-month Recess

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-01T16:04:46+0000
Iraqi Parliament Resumes Sessions After a Two-month Recess

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament resumed today, Monday, its regular sessions after two consecutive months of recess due to 2020 budget-related disputes. 

The council held the session headed by Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, in the presence of 180 members.

The last session was in mid last January. 

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the media department office of the Parliament said that Al-Halbousi declared in the session that the Parliament condemns the attack targeted MP Ghaleb Mohammad, as he called the security bodies in Kurdistan to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice. 

The statement added, "The Parliament voted to bring forward voting on the paragraph of the Yazidi Women Survivors as a first paragraph."

related

Iraqi Parliament submits the election law to the state Presidency for approval

Date: 2020-11-03 13:46:37
Iraqi Parliament submits the election law to the state Presidency for approval

The Parliament to summon Security and Military leaders to discuss the recent breaches

Date: 2021-01-26 15:09:14
The Parliament to summon Security and Military leaders to discuss the recent breaches

There is no real will among MPs to amend the system of the electoral districts, MP says

Date: 2021-02-04 10:32:48
There is no real will among MPs to amend the system of the electoral districts, MP says

The Iraqi Parliament sues a Journalist

Date: 2020-11-25 16:46:44
The Iraqi Parliament sues a Journalist

The Iraqi parliament has no right to manipulate the budget paragraphs, MP says

Date: 2021-02-04 09:50:02
The Iraqi parliament has no right to manipulate the budget paragraphs, MP says

Al-Hikma MP on Kurdistan's share of the budget: With Dialogue and against arm-twisting

Date: 2021-02-17 13:50:08
Al-Hikma MP on Kurdistan's share of the budget: With Dialogue and against arm-twisting

Fifteen Kurdish MPs announces "Al-Amal Al-Kurdistaniyah" alliance

Date: 2021-01-11 15:38:54
Fifteen Kurdish MPs announces "Al-Amal Al-Kurdistaniyah" alliance

The Parliament finalizes discussions over the borrowing law

Date: 2020-11-07 15:35:00
The Parliament finalizes discussions over the borrowing law