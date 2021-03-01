Iraqi Parliament Resumes Sessions After a Two-month Recess

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament resumed today, Monday, its regular sessions after two consecutive months of recess due to 2020 budget-related disputes.

The council held the session headed by Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, in the presence of 180 members.

The last session was in mid last January.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the media department office of the Parliament said that Al-Halbousi declared in the session that the Parliament condemns the attack targeted MP Ghaleb Mohammad, as he called the security bodies in Kurdistan to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The statement added, "The Parliament voted to bring forward voting on the paragraph of the Yazidi Women Survivors as a first paragraph."