Iraqi Parliament Faces Potential Budget Disputes in Second Reading

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament is set to conduct the second reading of the 2023 federal budget law on Sunday, with potential disputes expected to emerge after the reading.
According to Majid Shankali, a lawmaker from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, technical notes on the budget have already indicated significant expenditure of 199 trillion dinars, which is an extremely large number. The budget law also includes a very high deficit ratio, while being structured for a three-year period, which is a first in Iraq.
Shankali further explained that the budget law sets the oil barrel price at $70, but this does not account for the dynamic nature of oil pricing, which depends on various economic and political factors, as well as regional and international conflicts. "After the second reading, and particularly after the Eid holiday, political disputes over the budget may emerge," Shankali stated.
However, he added that the State Administration Coalition, including all its leaders, is aligned with passing the budget and other matters. Despite this, he suggested that there may be some disagreements and bargaining.
The budget law is expected to be passed after the Eid holiday, Shankali predicted.
The second reading will shed more light on the potential points of contention and resolutions that lawmakers may propose.