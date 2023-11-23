Iraqi Parliament Faces Disruption Over Gaza Crisis, Call to Expel U.S. Ambassador

Shafaq News/ The Imtidad Parliamentary Bloc's representative, Alaa Al-Rikabi, revealed on Thursday that the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Muhammad Al-Halboosi, disrupted an attempt to convene an extraordinary session to discuss the Gaza crisis and call for the expulsion of the American Ambassador, Alina L. Romanowski.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Rikabi disclosed that over 50 signatures were collected to hold an extraordinary session addressing the situation in Gaza. Still, the Presidency of Parliament obstructed the request.

"We submitted the request more than three weeks ago, based on Article 28 of the Council's internal regulations, and there was no constitutional right for the Presidency of the House of Representatives to reject the request," stated Al-Rikabi.

He emphasized that the outgoing Speaker postponed the request and refused to hold the session, which aimed to address the "genocide in Gaza, committed by Israel with the support of the United States."

Al-Rikabi outlined that the request included a call for the American ambassador to leave Iraqi territory and the closure of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Baghdad in protest against the events in Gaza.

Al-Rikabi added, "We will resubmit the request to the two representatives and await the result and the date of the special session regarding what is happening in Gaza and the closure of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad."

Last October, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the Iraqi government and parliament to vote on a decision to close the United States embassy in Iraq to show support for the Palestinians.

Responses among parliament members varied, with some welcoming the call and others expressing concerns about the impact of severing diplomatic ties.

Since the October 7 incident, Iraq has emerged as one of the earliest and most vocal supporters of the Palestinian cause, vehemently denouncing the Israeli attack and aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The official stance of Iraq, marked by an unwavering anti-Israel position, has been complemented by widespread popular demonstrations, underscoring the country's solidarity with the Palestinians. Simultaneously, armed Iraqi factions have issued threats of entering the conflict unless Tel Aviv ceases its actions in Gaza.

In a noteworthy move, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" has declared numerous attacks on American bases in Iraq and Syria, framed as expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The dynamics of the conflict, fueled by Israel's actions and backed by the United States, leave the future of the war uncertain. The potential for opening additional fronts remains unpredictable, adding complexity to an already volatile situation in the region.