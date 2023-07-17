Iraqi Parliament Concludes First Reading of Four Bills, Adjourns Session

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament concluded the first reading of four bills during its session held on Monday, according to an official statement.

"The Council has concluded the first reading of the Army Aviation College bill, the National Intelligence Agency bill, and the Anti-Terrorism bill," the statement said.

The parliament concluded the first reading of a bill to ratify an agreement for exempting holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements between Iraq and Cyprus.

The statement also mentioned that the parliamentary session was adjourned, however, no specific date was announced for the next session.